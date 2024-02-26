LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TE Connectivity worth $37,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,347,000 after buying an additional 1,111,965 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $143.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

