LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,728 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $32,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI opened at $238.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.94. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $242.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.