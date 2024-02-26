LPL Financial LLC Purchases 50,729 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $39,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $48.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

