LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $39,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $519,286,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,208,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 682,916 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,912,000 after purchasing an additional 420,992 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $531.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.84. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $535.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.64.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

