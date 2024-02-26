LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.58% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

IMCG stock opened at $67.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

