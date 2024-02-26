LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,380 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $38,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,897,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $150.35 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $153.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

