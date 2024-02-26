LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,622 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.81% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $38,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $63.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

