LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,947 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.45% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LXP shares. StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP opened at $8.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

