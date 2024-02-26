Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Position Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Macy’s by 260.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 36.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,443 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Macy’s by 14.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

