MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.26% of MarineMax worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 442.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 422.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in MarineMax by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

NYSE:HZO opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $699.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

