Mariner LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $981.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $921.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $856.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $985.64. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,615,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,615,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

