Mariner LLC Acquires 51,532 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 51,532 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.47 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

