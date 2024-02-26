Mariner LLC Boosts Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.10% of Guidewire Software worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.73.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $120.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day moving average is $98.13. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $120.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

