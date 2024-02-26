Mariner LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,522 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.49% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth $1,185,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,944,000 after purchasing an additional 935,420 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth $691,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth $664,000.

SDVY opened at $32.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

