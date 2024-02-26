Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 429.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TAP. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.3 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.