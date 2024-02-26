Mariner LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.38.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $125.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $126.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

