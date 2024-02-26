Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Workday by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Workday by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.58.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $305.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.06 and a 1-year high of $309.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,274.50, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

