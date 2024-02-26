Mariner LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $362.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.83. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.69 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

