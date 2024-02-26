Mariner LLC Sells 572 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,976,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,247,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,605 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,132,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,182,000 after acquiring an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,915,000 after acquiring an additional 155,071 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $62.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.04. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.31.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

