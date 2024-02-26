McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of McKesson worth $37,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $516.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.34 and its 200-day moving average is $458.22. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $519.75. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.