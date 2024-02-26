Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

