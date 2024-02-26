MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MSCI by 69.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 9.5% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

Shares of MSCI opened at $568.97 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.41.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

