Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires New Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 22.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Confluent Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CFLT opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,592,169.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,320,981 shares of company stock valued at $39,304,272 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

