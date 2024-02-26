Nordea Investment Management AB Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Twilio were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $58.01 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

