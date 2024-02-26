Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

REG stock opened at $60.73 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

