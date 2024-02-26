Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Nucor worth $24,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $6,776,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Nucor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 88,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nucor by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 27.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 380,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after buying an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $189.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NUE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

