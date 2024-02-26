NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $857,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

NVDA opened at $788.17 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $823.94. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

