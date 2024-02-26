Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $602.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.