Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86,495 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 154.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,378 shares of company stock valued at $37,085,562 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

