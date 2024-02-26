Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Olympic Steel worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,816,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ZEUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of ZEUS opened at $69.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average is $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $73.49.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Stories

