Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 10.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $86.22 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

