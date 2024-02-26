Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139,886 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,945 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48,688 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity stock opened at $173.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average of $173.21. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $230.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research firms recently commented on PCTY. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

