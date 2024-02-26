Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 16,232 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $1,847,773.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $174.99 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

