Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,753,000 after buying an additional 125,659 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 107,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,186,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $186.50 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $120.97 and a one year high of $193.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.13, for a total transaction of $920,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 48,083 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,123 shares of company stock worth $9,236,744. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

