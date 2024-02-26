Platform Technology Partners Acquires 3,422 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $174.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $175.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

