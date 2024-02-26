Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PLYA opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.68 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.51%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 13,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $116,426.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 415,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 104,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $839,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 698,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,613,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 13,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $116,426.70. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 415,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,711. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.