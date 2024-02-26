Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 85,461 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85,461 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $284,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $143.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average of $136.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

