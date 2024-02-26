Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Position Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR opened at $41.44 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

