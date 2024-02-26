POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Stake Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 187.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 11.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of PKX stock opened at $82.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.65 and a 52-week high of $133.09.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. POSCO’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

