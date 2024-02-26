QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,015 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 79,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.9 %

ITUB stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

