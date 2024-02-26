QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Robert Half by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 28.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Robert Half by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $80.11 on Monday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.