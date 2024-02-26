QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $57.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

