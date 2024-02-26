QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,056,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,056,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $106.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $107.71. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

