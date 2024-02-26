QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Albany International by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE:AIN opened at $91.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.89. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $103.11.

Albany International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 32.91%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

