QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,082 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 910,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,027,000 after purchasing an additional 47,491 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 112.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ACHC. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.