QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $269,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 196,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 80,393 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 381,113 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 159,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,120,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Lucid Group stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $9.26.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 56.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

