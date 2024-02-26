QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $270,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 138.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 190,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after buying an additional 110,502 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 661.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $176.36 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $183.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.13.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

