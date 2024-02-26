QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $304,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.