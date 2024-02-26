QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $306,000 in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 17.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,468,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 222,726 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 60.3% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 210,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 79,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,971,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.81. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

