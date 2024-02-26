QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $310,000 Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $486,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,343,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,099,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 83,753 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT opened at $48.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

